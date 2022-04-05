SOFTBALL
Design Tech 10, M-A 0
When Design Tech’s pitching is on, it’s on.
The Dragons (8-3) got back in the win column Monday as pitchers Alaina Montgomery and Lauren Wu combined on a one-hit shutout in a five-inning mercy-rule win at home over Menlo-Atherton.
The Bears (5-9) have hit the ball well this season. Entering play batting .381 as a team, M-A has now suffered two shutouts in a row, previously losing Saturday in Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division play 11-0 to Mills.
Montgomery, a junior, turned in her best outing of the year, allowing one hit through three innings while striking out six. Wu, a senior, lowered her ERA to 0.78 on the year with two scoreless innings while striking out five.
With the non-league win, Design Tech now won seven of its last eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.