On the same day St. Francis-Mountain View running back Viliami Teu set a school record with 344 rushing yards against Serra, former Lancers running back Darrell Page earned a spot in the College of San Mateo record books.
Page tied CSM’s single-game touchdown record, rushing for four scores as the Bulldogs (4-0 Bay 6, 9-0 overall) flexed their muscles with a 63-0 victory at Chabot College (0-4, 2-7).
A 2018 graduate of St. Francis, Page fronted a CSM ground attack that totaled 314 team rushing yards. He accounted for the team’s first four touchdowns, capping the game’s opening possession with a 54-yard scoring run, and later adding short TD jaunts of 1, 1 and 8 yards.
Page carried 12 times for a career-high 136 yards. He added a 36-yard reception from quarterback Luke Bottari (11-of-17 passing, 147 yards, two interceptions) to finish with 172 total yards.
The Bulldogs had two rushers, and nearly three, break the 100-yard threshold. Sophomore Spencer Eugenio (South City) added 111 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, while freshman Ezra Moleni (Hillcrest-Midvale) carried 13 times for 96 yards and two TDs.
Sophomore Reymello Murphy (Santa Margarita Catholic) added an 85-yard score on a punt return in the third quarter.
Sophomore defensive back Dillon Juniel (Sheldon-Sacramento) recorded his first interception of the season near the end of the first half. Asi Bailey and Jovan McConico tabbed interceptions for Chabot.
Chabot sophomore Joseph Broussard (Mission-SF) rushed for a career-high 102 yards on 26 carries.
The stage is now set for CSM’s regular-season finale with City College of San Francisco. The Rams also earned a win Saturday, defeating Diablo Valley College 41-16. Both CSM and CCSF now carry perfect 9-0 overall records and are tied atop the Bay 6 Conference standings.
The Bulldogs will play host to CCSF this Saturday. Kickoff at College Heights Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.
