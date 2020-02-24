SATURDAY
Open Division
PAL goes 0-2
It was a short stay for the two Peninsula Athletic League’s two representatives in the Central Coast Section’s top bracket as both Carlmont and Woodside saw their seasons ended in the first round.
Carlmont (14-4-3), the No. 5 seed, was knocked out 3-1 by No. 4 Leigh. No. 7 Woodside (13-5-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first overtime period, but No. 2 St. Francis scored a pair late in the second overtime period to pull out a 2-1 win.
Division I
No. 8 NDB 3, No. 1 Christopher 2
The Tigers, the defending CCS Division II champs, took their first step toward a DI title by knocking off the top-seeded Cougars in the first round.
Julia Roche had a goal and an assist to lead the Tigers.
NDB (13-2-5) put the pressure on Christopher right away, with Stella Affrunti giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the game off an assist from Roche. After Christopher tied the score, NDB took a 2-1 at halftime after Viva Vorzimmer found the head of Makena Conneely off a free kick.
Roche’s goal 10 minutes into the second half off an assist from Taleah Mendoza proved to be the game-winner for the Tigers.
NDB will be at No. 4 Mountain View Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a semifinal meeting.
Division III
No. 6 Burlingame 1, No. 3 Pioneer 0
Courtney Koch converted a corner kick into the game’s only goal as the Panthers, who were recently demoted to the PAL’s Ocean Division for the 2020-21 season, beat the Mustangs.
Burlingame (10-4-6) will host a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, taking on No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral.
No. 8 Menlo 3, No. 1 Gilroy 0
The Knights became the third No. 8 seed among Peninsula teams to knock off the top seed as they shut out the Mustangs.
Carolina Espinoza gave Menlo (10-4-7) a 1-0 less than 10 minutes into the game and Carly Retterer’s strike just before halftime gave the Knights a 2-0 lead at halftime. Gabby Kogler iced the game with a second-half goal.
Menlo goalkeepers Sam Sellers and Ayla Seddighnezhad combined on the shut out.
Menlo will be at Palo Alto for a semifinal game Wednesday at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Palo Alto 2, No. 4 Hillsdale 0
The Lady Knights’ strong season came to a disappointing end with the loss to the Vikings.
Hillsdale finishes the season with a record of 14-4-3.
Division IV
No. 4 SHP 8, No. 5 Nueva School 1
The Mavericks were no match for the Gators, who cruised into the semifinals.
SHP improves to 8-6-6 and will be on the road at No. 1 Carmel at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Padres beat No. 8 Latino College Prep, 3-1.
No. 2 Alisal 3, No. 7 Mercy 2
The Crusaders were minutes from a win, leading 2-0 with 20 minutes to play, but the Trojans scored three times — including twice in stoppage time — to stun Mercy.
Haylee Klinger gave Mercy (11-9-1) a 1-0 with a 30-yard strike and Izzy Bojorquez doubled the lead in the 53rd minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.