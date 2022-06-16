You got to hand it to Bay Cities FC, the Redwood City-based soccer club that is in the midst of its inaugural season in National Independent Soccer Association play.
It is proving its motto of “Bridging the Bay” is more than just lip service and that the organization really does want to be part of the community.
The entire community.
Saturday, the club will celebrate Pride Month with its first-ever Pride Night with a men’s-women’s doubleheader at Sequoia Stadium. In addition to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, which includes the national anthem sung by Bay Area drag artist Amoura Teese, the team will donate 15% of ticket sales to the Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ+ community.
Action on the field begins at 3 p.m. when the Bay Cities FC women’s team hosts Sacramento United. BCFC women are two games into its first season and are still in search of its first win. It opened with a 2-0 loss to MCSC Jaguars May 28 and last Friday dropped a 3-2 decision to AUDAX SC.
The BCFC men will kickoff at 7 p.m. against Chattanooga, which beat Bay Cities 4-2 to wrap up an three-game road trip at the end of May.
BCFC went 1-2 on its East Coast swing. It opened with a dominant 4-1 win over Maryland, but then dropped two straight to Michigan in Chattanooga.
Since returning to Redwood City, BCFC has beaten Flower City Union 3-1 and tied 1-1 with Albion San Diego. Bay Cities is 3-1-1 at home this season.
With a record of 5 wins, 3 ties and 4 losses, Bay Cities sits in second place in the West Division of the NISA, behind Cal United Strikers FC, which has yet to lose this season and have a record of 9-1-0.
***
A lot has been written about the Saudi-backed golf tour that is shaking up golf’s status quo.
LIV Golf Invitational Series, the official name of the organization, has already paid bucket loads of money to players. Huge fees have gone to big names (Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia) to compensate them for the inevitable suspensions on the PGA Tour for playing in what many are calling “the rebel league.”
In addition to what amounts as appearance fees, LIV Golf is offering the biggest tournament purses in the game of golf, with the easiest way of acquiring said money — three-round, no-cut tournaments where the last place finisher receives $120,000.
I think we can all agree that this is simply a money grab without having to put in a lot of effort, so for one, I wish these guys would quit using the phrase “grow the game.” All they’re doing is growing their bank accounts.
That’s not my biggest problem, however. At the conclusion of the league’s first tournament last week outside of London, tournament winner Charl Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion who has done little since, hoisted the winner’s trophy. The only thing missing was the oversized, novelty check for $4 million that the South African pocketed for the win.
All of which left me with the notion of: meh. I couldn’t help but think that’s an awful lot of money for such a nothing tournament. It also has a “participation trophy” vibe to it. You know, everyone gets a trophy? But in this case, the “trophy” is a boatload of money for the 48 players in the field.
