It was the perfect storm for the El Camino Colts to reclaim the “Bell.”
The annual Bell Game with South City saw the Colts (2-0 PAL Lake, 2-8 overall) revel in their most convincing win ever against their archrivals, a 39-0 shutout Saturday at Colt Field. It marks the second straight year El Camino has won the “Bell” trophy, and just the second time in history the Colts have done so back-to-back. The last time came in 1998 and ’99.
“Two in a row,” Colts head coach Rustin Mayorga said. “This season, obviously it was a rough season. But the last game against your rival, and the way we did it was alright.”
Senior receiver Javion Tarusan has been the key to El Camino’s Bell Game mojo the past two years. Tarusan scored two touchdowns Saturday — one via pass reception, and another on a punt return — and has now totaled seven TDs against South City over the past two seasons.
It’s dark times for the South City football program. The Warriors (0-5, 0-10) have now lost 20 straight games dating back to the start of 2018. Saturday’s loss also marks the seventh time the Warriors have been shut out this season.
“Since the Bell Game started, South City has always been our most dominant rival,” Mayorga said. “Playing at home … obviously they didn’t score. And on offense we did a really good job.”
El Camino also benefitted from the return of junior quarterback Noel Valdez, who suffered three cracked ribs Sept. 20 against Half Moon Bay. Valdez didn’t return until Week 9 to start against Mills Nov. 1.
“Getting Noel back was huge,” Mayorga said. “Going into the season, obviously he was a big part of our offense. … Obviously it opens up the passing game big time. We’re not a one-dimensional offense anymore, we’re three-dimensional. And then there’s the leadership thing.”
Valdez has been champing at the bit to get back to action. He has been on the sideline for each of the four games he was out of action. He said getting back for the end of the season exceeded expectations after the original timetable for his return.
“I kind of really wanted to come back, so it was just self motivation,” Valdez said. “ … You just kind of miss it, going to practice and not being able to participate.”
Valdez helmed a perfect run of 2-point conversions Saturday. El Camino attempted 2-point tries after each of its first four scores.
“Our offense was firing on all cylinders in that game, so I didn’t want to take the ball out of their hands,” Mayorga said. “And in a rivalry game, I was just hoping to break them down going into the second half … and take over the momentum.”
The Colts took a 24-0 lead into halftime. Then on the second-half kickoff, they recovered a line-drive onside kick to put the offense back on the field. Three plays later, Valdez connected with senior Thomas Haysbert on a 44-yard fly pattern up the sideline for a score.
Sophomores Elijah Vasquez and Sonnie Terreros also added rushing touchdowns for the Colts.
Another sophomore loomed large in preserving the shutout. Recent junior-varsity call-up Joey Pierotti produced a clutch tackle on a first-half kickoff return, chasing down a would-be South City breakaway inside the Colts’ 20-yard line. The EC defense then hunkered down for a stop to keep the Warriors off the scoreboard.
With Mayorga in his first year as head coach, he is in a position to preserve his first Bell Game win with a perfect 1-0 career record. Mayorga said he probably won’t be back as head coach next year, with former head coach Archie Junio likely to take over again in 2020. Mayorga would remain on staff, returning to his previous role as an assistant coach.
“I think we’re still working on it but, most likely, I think Archie will probably be the head coach next year,” Mayorga said. “I think that’s not for sure yet, but most likely I think that’s how it’s going to be. Me personally, I think it’s all settled that way.”
Valdez projects to return next year at quarterback for his senior season. As for the possibility of winning the Bell Game three times in a row for the first time in school history?
“I think so, yeah,” Valdez said. “Hopefully next year, our goal should be to win the league title actually. It’s just this year injuries just killed us.”
