Police arrested a suspect in connection with two school burglaries in Redwood City this week.
Using surveillance camera video from each school, police identified 41-year-old Oscar Banegas and arrested him early Saturday morning at Sequoia Station, a shopping center and Caltrain access point.
The first burglary happened at about 4:46 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a suspect entered St. Michael Preschool at 401 Hudson St. through a second-story window and stole $500 from a desk drawer, police said. Later, a school employee found the suspect in the building and asked him to leave. After the suspect was gone, the employee noticed the money was missing, police said.
On Friday, police responded to Redeemer Lutheran School at 468 Grand St. to take a report on a burglary that occurred between Wednesday and Thursday. The suspect had rummaged through a classroom, and an iPad charger was missing from a desk drawer, police said.
When Banegas located at the shopping center around 6:55 a.m. Saturday and placed under arrest, he was in possession of the stolen iPad charger, police said.
He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of two burglaries, committing a felony while out on bail and on a parole hold.
3 rescued at Pescadero State Beach
Three young men who had been stranded on the rocks off Pescadero State Beach during dangerous surf conditions were rescued just before 8 p.m. Saturday night, Cal Fire CZU reported.
Two were rescued by California State Parks lifeguards by board in the water, while one was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hoist operation, officials said.
The men, ages 18 to 20, were on rocks on the beach, but when the tide began to rise, they found themselves stuck on the rocks a few hundred yards from the shore, Cal Fire CZU officials said on Twitter.
“The tide can rise very quickly, so it’s important to check beach conditions before you go to the beach,” Cal Fire officials wrote.
