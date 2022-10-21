Editor,
Please endorse Measure DD, the grassroots citizens’ initiative to create free, high-quality preschool for all children in South San Francisco.
Early education is key to breaking the cycle of poverty. The measure crafted by South City residents ensures every child gets a good start in life, regardless of their family’s ability to pay. Providing preschool and full-time child care as a public good also saves working families at least $20,000 per year per child, money they can put toward building a brighter future.
Measure DD also promotes financial equity by guaranteeing a living wage to all early care and education workers in South City, the majority of which are women of color. This well-deserved raise will go a long way toward helping these essential workers remain in their chosen field of early childhood education, to the benefit of the whole community.
Join me in recommending Yes on Measure DD.
TaShon Thomas
San Francisco
The letter writer is the director of Public Policy, United Way Bay Area
