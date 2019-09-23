Editor,
We need to face reality; the Bay Area does not have a very good transportation system. On top of that, whomever is planning transportation for the region is not doing a very good job. I recently read about Foster City launching a new express bus from Foster City to San Francisco ( “High praise for new SamTrans express bus service” in the Sept. 6 edition of the Daily Journal). Why? Aren’t these types of services hurting systems like BART and Caltrain? Why do we complain about BART and Caltrain if we are starving those systems of passengers? San Mateo County is planning all these different point to point transit services, why? We have Caltrain to go north/south, feed Caltrain instead of taking passengers away from Caltrain. Set up feeding shuttles and allow Caltrain to carry more passengers. I simply do not understand why our transportation gurus can’t see that adding more point to point services in the end will hurt the whole transportation system. If Caltrain does not have passengers who pays for the deficits?
Guillermo Surraco
Redwood City
