Editor,
On the 24th of this month a contingent of selfless San Mateo County law enforcement and EMS personnel departed the San Mateo County Fairgrounds at 3:30 a.m.; their destination was the Dixie Fire in Butte County. Their task was to relieve the contingent of San Mateo County Law Enforcement and EMS personnel already on scene. These selfless personnel did not ask “what are the dangers or hazards” of this assignment? Their primary concern was to offer whatever assistance/service necessary to assist the victims of the fire and the personnel fighting the fire.
Thank you to all law enforcement and EMS personnel for your dedication to safety.
Rich Grogan
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.