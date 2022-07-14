Editor,
Election season is both engaging and nerve-wracking. Our vote is shaping the future, and we are counting on those we elect to execute on promises and deliver for our communities.
With many difficult issues before lawmakers in Congress today, voters want to see real action from leaders. It will take dedication and attention to get policies passed, and that means not letting distractions break up the unified Democratic front.
I say this because anti-tech policies in Washington are taking away time, energy and resources from more important issues. They are drawing support from the far right and dividing Democrats.
This isn’t doing a service to constituents. We rely on these companies for ease and access to many of the things we need and use daily — from free delivery to easy online search results.
Heading into the midterms, it’s crucial that Democrats keep focused on the truly important tasks at hand (“Something different: California GOP’s bid for governor” in July 5 edition of the Daily Journal).
Paul Church
San Jose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.