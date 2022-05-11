Editor,
Current Sheriff Carlos Bolanos should be reelected as San Mateo County sheriff hands down. Not only is he experienced, but he is a proven leader and responds to the public and doesn’t hide information.
Case in point regarding responsiveness was his policy change regarding ICE. Candidly, I’m a supporter of ICE but Sheriff Bolanos showed he is responsive to the public by reversing his cooperation with ICE when the public criticized his cooperation with them. I don’t agree with his decision but I have to admire his flexibility in listening to the public and making the change.
Regarding his opponent, Christina Corpus, in a recent interview with another publication she didn’t offer any compelling reason why voters should elect her sheriff. Except that she would have an “open door” and that people would know “who their sheriff was.” In answer to that, I don’t personally know Sheriff Bolanos, but I’ve known who he is through his positive and transparent work in San Mateo County as sheriff. I didn’t know who Corpus was at all until she threw her hat into the ring.
Vote Carlos Bolanos for sheriff.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
