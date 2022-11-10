I live by my ethical code and lifetime of service. I am a former Army captain, a dedicated community volunteer and planning commissioner. As the president of my neighborhood’s association, I routinely pick up trash and fix things I find out of place.
While riding my bike to the store, I noticed two Newsom signs on a fence and post in the State Route 92 right-of-way. No other signs were nearby. Without any political motivation, simply wishing to clean up a landscaped space that I believed was off-limits to signs, I relocated them to a nearby legal spot. I did not want charges to come to his campaign. There was no sign theft and I unequivocally deny any wrongdoing.
This incident has been outrageously politicized, despite the fact that I chose not to take sides in the D3 election. It is public record that I have not donated to or endorsed any District 3 candidates. I have also not volunteered my time to those campaigns. I attended one early event and decided not to get involved in the race because I know both Newsom and Fields.
I have done everything to resolve this simple misunderstanding amicably, including sending Mr. Newsom an apology. Attacks against my character were a twisted attempt to oust me from the commission — including photoshopped images, accusations of child endangerment and threats of criminal prosecution. I want to thank the City Council for seeing the hypocrisy of an ugly defamation campaign and focusing on important city business.
