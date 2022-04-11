Editor,
Are we going to promote the struggle against the Russian invasion to the the last Ukrainian? Let’s not let our bipartisan chest thumping even in the face of war crimes by Putin’s forces blind us to the simple fact that this has to end in a dialogue of the two sides taking into account the needs of both. Yes the needs of the Russian side. This invasion didn’t happen in a vacuum. The conflicting segments of Ukrainian society have been at loggerheads for over 20 years. Discrimination and violence on all sides. We need to stop just bellowing for more weapons while of course not committing to war against Russia by NATO. It has the appearance of goading the Ukrainians to continue the battle without end with no one left standing. Consult the works of Sun Tzu from 500 BC in providing a Golden Bridge for your opponent if the battle would destroy both sides.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
