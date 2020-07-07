Editor,
As we approach the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, how things have changed in less than a lifetime.
Franklin Roosevelt worked to mobilize the “arsenal of democracy” to save the world from fascism. Today, the current occupant of the White House cannot even find the means to provide protective equipment to those on the front lines, let alone to homeland civilians.
Harry Truman, who led the final push to victory, famously said: “The buck stops here.” His current counterpart says, “I am not responsible.”
In 1945, the brave men and women who served and saved our way of life returned to a well deserved heroes’ welcome. Their survivors now lie on ventilators, gasping for breath and life, victims of the belief that election year economic numbers trump their health and safety.
Has our nation really sunk to this?
Bill Farrell
San Carlos
