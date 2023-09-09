Editor,
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Latest News
- Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
- Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
- How to rock climb in San Mateo County
- Soccer star Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to 'help each other' after earthquake
- Valley fever is on the rise in San Mateo County
- G20 adds the African Union as a member, issues call rejecting use of force in reference to Ukraine
- UN atomic watchdog warns of threat to nuclear safety as fighting spikes near plant in Ukraine
- Burlingame's
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo sees retail changes in downtown
- Police nab 200 pounds of meth in Redwood City
- Suavecito Birria & Tacos operates out of a San Mateo window
- New Irish pub opening in Millbrae
- Foster City discussing new Gilead development
- Hotel Sequoia rehab plans OK’d in Redwood City
- Foster City opposes social housing bill
- San Mateo County police reports • Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023
- WEB UPDATE: Serra shuts out De La Salle
- Prices at the pump surge in San Mateo County
Images
Videos
Commented
- Moral decline of the Trumpian dimension (37)
- Don’t miss the debate (22)
- Woke but not broke (22)
- Homeless neighbors deserve compassion — and housing (17)
- Biden’s the worst (15)
- Trump’s mug shot (15)
- So-called weaponization of the DOJ (14)
- Trump is not above the law (13)
- Misguided initiative (11)
- Equity, the buzzword (11)
- Importance of a Civilian Oversight Board for residents and law enforcement personnel (10)
- San Mateo County official seeks retail theft task force (8)
- That sound (8)
- Time to increase gas tax in Bay Area (7)
- The right to vote (7)
- Millbrae’s struggle in helping homeless (7)
- Concern over Millbrae housing facility (7)
- Elections have consequences: Past, present and future (7)
- Child poverty (7)
- A simple trick cities can use to fight child poverty (7)
- Mayhem in Millbrae (6)
- Defend democracy, hold Trump accountable (6)
- Biden admin lowering medical costs (6)
- To EV or not to EV? (6)
- When disaster strikes, it is our stormwater infrastructure that will save us (6)
- Is saying ‘I love you’ enough? (5)
- Hidden consequences to historic district designation (5)
- Transit in the Bay Area (5)
- Broader implications of historical structures (5)
- Burlingame schools set to address absenteeism (5)
- Congressional town hall in Burlingame wide ranging (5)
- ‘Fentanyl is no joke’: San Mateo County leaders talk risks and tools for addressing fentanyl crisis (5)
- We deserve better in Millbrae (4)
- Federal disaster relief for climate catastrophe (4)
- Feathers ruffled over goose offer (4)
- Tech steals from us (4)
- The cost of liberty (4)
- Parking spots along El Camino Real in San Mateo County to be removed for safety project (4)
- Ukraine war to nowhere (3)
- Keeping our teachers in our communities (3)
- U.S.-India: Friends with benefits, a twist (3)
- San Mateo to spend on flood prevention (3)
- My wish is for a more compassionate community (3)
- Biden is no help on meds (3)
- Child poverty income (3)
- Do you think Baywood should become a historical district in San Mateo? (3)
- Denmark and Netherlands pledge to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits (3)
- How left will San Mateo County go? (3)
- Are we ready for electric vehicles? (3)
- Historic Districts: Creating pride, building community (3)
- Give voters an opportunity to fund transit (3)
- California sues district that requires parents be notified if their kids change pronouns (3)
- Newsom gives ground to critics on his mental health plan. Will voters back it? (3)
- Newsom’s gun effort (2)
- Biden’s on the case (2)
- Tale of Leon the Giraffe (2)
- California’s complicated housing war (2)
- Inadequacies of Google search (2)
- San Mateo County pitches child poverty income (2)
- Don’t compromise student mental health to address other pressing problems (2)
- Retail theft bureaucracy (2)
- When is enough enough? (2)
- The convenient truth about electric vehicles (2)
- Feathers ruffled, geese solution (2)
- Foster City opposes social housing bill (2)
- Mercy adopts ‘Bears’ mascot (2)
- Change is hard (2)
- EV or Not? (2)
- San Carlos purchases new electric trucks (2)
- Bridge toll hike bill halted in San Mateo County (2)
- Millions of kids are missing weeks of school as attendance tanks across the US (2)
- What’s next? (2)
- ‘Road to Surrender’ is must reading (2)
- Speier to hold 1st summit on child poverty in South San Francisco (2)
- Reds' Williamson to miss start as team's COVID-19 outbreak worsens (2)
- Confronting change (2)
- COVID and cruise ships (2)
- An EV change from diesel? (2)
- One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot (2)
- Return excess Measure K funds to taxpayers (2)
- Math is hard — even for teachers. What if they conquered their math anxiety? (2)
- Comment period open for new San Carlos hotel plan (2)
- San Mateo County electeds take on passport processing delays (2)
- Warming up those Friday night lights (2)
- What is Stockholm syndrome? It all started with a bank robbery 50 years ago (1)
- A lawsuit seeks to bar Trump from the primary in Colorado, citing Constitution's insurrection clause (1)
- The AP Interview: Harris says Trump shouldn't be an exception for Jan. 6 accountability (1)
- Addressing needs of Latino community in San Mateo County (1)
- Centennial set next month for Burlingame High School (1)
- College students are still struggling with basic math. Professors blame the pandemic (1)
- Listening to big money, not constituents (1)
- Half Moon Bay examines memorial options for mass shooting (1)
- A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country (1)
- This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured, meteorologists say (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.