Responding to the recent letter by Ms. Goforth regarding innovative ideas to supplant natural gas as a cooking source, I have another item that she conveniently overlooked (“Innovative solutions to natural gas” in the Oct. 24 edition of the Daily Journal).
Ms. Goforth, cooking is one of the smallest users of natural gas, and I agree that residential electric cooking is a feasible option. Please tell most commercial kitchen operators that they have it all wrong. You would be permanently ostracized by those who will tell you that cooking with gas is far superior and more controllable than with any electric appliance. Moreover, you seem to totally ignore the fact that most natural gas is used for space and water heating. Your claim that it is cheaper to equip new construction with an electric infrastructure in lieu of natural gas may be true. However, you clearly have not considered the life cycle cost of space and water heating with electricity. It is cheap up front, but very expensive once in place. It would be similar to buying a cheap, old gas guzzler automobile but get shocked every time you pull up to a gas station.
On a heat value basis, electricity is at least five times more expensive than natural gas. While the local PCE will be licking its chops with the additional sales, your constituents will end up paying a hefty price. It is immoral to recommend that new construction be single sourced with electric heating without warning the tenants and owners that their utility bills will be prohibitively expensive. And all under the guise of sustainability?
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
