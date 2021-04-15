Editor:
I want to thank state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, for his affirmative vote for Senate Bill 48 in committee. Developing Alzheimer’s or other dementia is devastating for the person with the disease and their family. SB 48 will give more Californians a better chance at a timely diagnosis, appropriate care and access to desperately needed information and support.
SB 48 (Limon) will require all of California’s general internists and family physicians to take a few hours of continuing education on dementia every two years, as part of their existing continuing education requirement.
Timely diagnosis and care planning for Alzheimer’s and other dementia have been shown to reduce costs and improve quality of life for patients and their families. But most people never get either one. California’s Master Plan on Aging indicates the need to “explore including geriatric training requirements, including dementia training, as well as racial and diversity demographics, via all state health licensing boards for new and continuing licensing.”
As SB 48 moves to the Senate floor for a vote of the entire body, please join me in asking for Sen. Becker’s continued support of SB 48 to improve timely dementia diagnosis and quality care for all Californians.
Michelle Makino
Montara
