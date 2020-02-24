Editor,
It is not the first time I have read about the drive of the Democratic Party establishment to force the selection of a nominee irrespective of the will of the members of that party. The last time, in 2016, the effort was not public but quite successful from their point of view notwithstanding that Trump became the president.
This time though, they are out in public, as reported by the Associated Press, which you published, asserts, “One Thing Unites Establishment Dems: Fears over Bernie Sanders.”
No discussions or arguments and instead of rallying behind the popularly selected member, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will select whoever it chooses in accordance with their view of themselves and the party, well articulated in their defense argument in court when charged with rigging the selection of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The judge accepted their defense that the DNC is a “private organization” and as such its management is “free to select the nominee.”
Plato must be spinning, not turning, in his grave at the practice of the democracy he wrote about.
Khaled Bizri
Palo Alto
