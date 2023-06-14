There is a eucalyptus tree in my neighborhood with a sign for removal. Removing trees harms the environment and erases history. This special tree is so big and so old that it has more history than almost any other tree in the area. According to me, “This tree is a living thing just like us.”
You shouldn’t hurt this tree because it takes away oxygen from the environment. Trees take in carbon dioxide, which we breathe out, and they breathe out oxygen. With fewer trees, there will be more carbon dioxide in the air. Carbon dioxide not only makes it harder to breathe but it also causes global warming.
Cutting down trees also destroys some animals’ habitats, like birds and owls. If you take away an animal’s habitat, they either die because they cannot get food or they have to move to find food somewhere else.
Taking down this tree also erases history in our town. If this tree could talk, it would tell us a lot about the evolution of our neighborhood. By cutting down the tree, we lose that history. Part of what is nice about our neighborhood is that old trees have grown in the area.
In conclusion, we should be trying to save this tree and as many other trees as possible because if you do that you help the environment and protect our history. This tree is bigger, stronger, older and should be respected and so should all old trees in general.
The letter writer is age 8
