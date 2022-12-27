Editor,
Recently, the CDC reported that the number one cause of death among children in our nation is by gun violence. This is the first time in decades that car accidents were not the top of the list. Over 3,400 children lost their lives in 2021 by the use of a firearm, 30% of which were by suicide. As we celebrate the holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on those families whose lives were forever shattered by the loss of a loved one through gun violence and pray that we find a way to reduce this awful scourge that is so ubiquitous in our nation.
Mr. Comolli – if I recall correctly this CDC-reported “number one cause of death among children” is misleading because the CDC counts 19 year-olds as “children.” Unfortunately for the CDC, many would say anyone older than 12 no longer counts as a child. At a stretch, you could go up to age 17, but even then, I'm sure the CDC statistic no longer holds. As such, I consider this CDC statistic as just another misleading “sound” bite not to be taken seriously in any argument. Not only that, but many guidances and “ink” from the CDC are not based in science as the CDC has lost their credibility. (To wit, masking and the COVID jab.)
I’d say that as we celebrate the holiday season, let us take a moment to reflect on those families whose lives were forever shattered by the loss of a loved one through our so-called leaders releasing convicted criminals back into the wild along with uncontrolled invaders from the south. Not to mention the lack of effort keeping firearms out of the hands of criminals. Let us pray that we find a way to reduce this awful scourge that is so ubiquitous in our state and our nation. Let’s see if so-called leaders actually lead us to prosperity instead of continually lowering our standards to that of a third-world state.
Good morning, Al, and thanks for your LTE.
Yes, let's "pray that we find a way to reduce this awful scourge..." There has been support for reducing gun violence in these pages from both sides of the aisle. Now, is the time to move in that direction... let's not wait for another tragedy before that effort begins.
Happy Third Day of Christmas!
