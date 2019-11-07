Editor,
This note is to express appreciation for the efficiency of the management and crew at Safeway Market in the Crystal Springs Shopping Center. Walking into the store with the shelves stocked, the lights on, the clerks pleasant and management in place created a sense of “normalcy” when many stop lights weren’t working, gas stations were closed and many residential areas were “blacked out.” It was definitely a morale boost. Thank you to them, their efforts are appreciated.
Ginny Martin
Belmont
