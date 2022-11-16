Editor,
My deepest thanks to the people of the 16th Congressional District for entrusting me to represent them. It is both humbling and a high privilege to be given their trust, and my promise to all is that my faithfulness to my constituents and our Constitution are at the core of my service.
