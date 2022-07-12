Editor,
After reading about the San Francisco Unified School District’s lack of promised affordable housing for teachers, it is further evident that subsidized housing must be prioritized.
While various Bay Area school districts are beginning to plan housing projects for their employees, many are still holding back. These districts, most of which own developable land available for housing, are dismissing these great opportunities to financially aid teachers, exacerbating the housing crisis and undermining these vital resources.
Our teachers and other school employees are fundamental influences on our future generations. The San Francisco School District and countless other districts must prioritize much needed housing to prevent teachers from long commute or even departure from their jobs. It is time to give teachers a morale boost by providing subsided housing.
Ashley Hung
Palo Alto
