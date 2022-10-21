I’m a longtime Belmont resident and involved parent in our education community. I’ve gotten to know Mayor Julia Mates well during her eight years of involvement in Belmont government. As a planning commissioner, Planning Commission chair, councilmember and, now, mayor, Julia has continually shown that she cares deeply about Belmont and its future.
Not only has she been a leader in the areas of public safety, affordable housing and repairing our roads in our town, but she has taken on additional responsibilities at a regional level as a member of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Board of Directors. She was appointed to this prestigious position by a vote of mayors from across San Mateo County.
I know firsthand of her deep rooted care and concern for our young citizens in the community in finding ways the city and school district could work together to help the children during the pandemic.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Belmont City Council was known for isolationism and infighting. I’m confident that Julia is the candidate will lead us away from that culture. Join me, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, Supervisor Carole Groom, Belmont councilmembers and former mayors Charles Stone and Davina Hurt in electing Julia Mates as mayor to help ensure Belmont stays on the right path.
The letter writer is a trustee on the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District board. Perspectives expressed are solely his own.
