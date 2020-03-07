Editor,
In his March 4 letter “Socialism won’t work,” Ed Kahl managed to say “socialism” without saying “Venezuela.” It’s still baby steps, but it looks like we are managing to educate him. Mr. Kahl fails to explain why paying money to insurance companies is noble and uplifting, but paying less money to the government for better health care impinges on our freedoms. He fails to explain how regulating a company to keep it from dumping wastes into our drinking water means that the government owns the company. Mr. Kahl really should provide an example of “stifling conformity” and of a government official who became rich and powerful from his job. Socialism works. Ask the British who kept their National Health Service even as their economy was reeling from the oil shocks of the late 70s.
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.