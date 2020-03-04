Editor,
The term “democratic socialism” is a contradiction in terms. There’s nothing democratic about a socialist government that taxes most of your income while enforcing stifling conformity and government dependency. Ask the British who threw out socialism after it nearly bankrupted their country in 1979. The crushing defeat of their socialist (Labor) party in the recent election, reaffirmed their distain for socialism. Bernie Sanders would have us become a socialist “light” country like Denmark where the government exercises de facto ownership of companies through regulations. He says taxes on the rich would pay for socialist spending. But not so with Danes who pay a 60% income tax, a 25% sales tax and a recently enacted 100% car tax by 2023.
Under socialism, government officials become the rich and powerful and feeding off the private sector and average workers. Eventually, as Margaret Thatcher said, “socialism fails because it runs out of other people’s money.”
Ed Kahl
Woodside
