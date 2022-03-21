Editor,
I’m over a month late on this, but I was reminded of the recent San Francisco school board recall as I read about Trump’s tirade at his South Carolina rally against “Critical Race Theory” in public schools.
On one extreme, a group of public officials led Soviet-style tribunals to rename schools and vet out the bourgeois “White Supremacy Culture.” On the other, school administrators in Florida and Texas are so prehensile in their attachment to traditional, western (WSC) heritage that they want to give time to “both sides” in the history of the Holocaust.
Eighty-five percent of our country’s children attend public schools. The demographic is almost infinite in its diversities, as each kid brings a different background, maturity and mindset to the classroom. No other country in the world endeavors such a multifarious task.
These days, our stewards of public education, the school boards and administrators who dictate policy, aren’t living up to the task. They are only digging in, promoting extreme and irreconcilable political positions that have little to do with academic standards and learning. Both sides are becoming caricatures of education, endangering the integrity of public schools with their prevailing, smothering ideologies.
They may seem antagonistic; but ideologues, in the final reckoning, are all the same.
Nels Johnson
Millbrae
(1) comment
Thank you for sharing this. I can see how, from the outside, looking at what appear to be two opposing sides, things can look extreme. As an educator for much of my life, one of the key things I learned about creating a healthy environment for learning is for each student to feel safe, to feel like they belong, and for there also to be a certain level of "discomfort" or perhaps a better word would be "challenge" to overcome. Working towards more "equity and inclusion" is one of the key ways educators are trying to help children to feel "safe" in schools. I remember sitting with a High School student who was in tears, having seen a rainbow flag draped outside her school entrance for the first time. She was a senior and she said "This is the first time I've ever felt safe here, seeing that flag." The school administrator sitting right across from her became teary eyed too. They had never realized that a small symbol like a rainbow could make a student feel more welcome and safe. Imagine a kindergarten student, then, looking at picture books in the classroom, and wondering why none of the families shown in those books looks like her family, with two moms, or perhaps a foster family, or perhaps a family where the mother is white and the father is black. Educators who want children to feel safe and included will not be allowed to have books like "All Kinds of Families" in their classrooms in Florida and Texas.
From the "discomfort" standpoint, how can you teach about slavery without students feeling a certain level of discomfort? Again, as an educator, a little discomfort opens doors to learning that would otherwise stay closed. Some of the students will feel discomfort because the slaves look like them. Others will feel discomfort because the slaveholders look like them. What a great place for the start of some incredible explorations and conversations!
Taking the time to look closely at what a particular school board, administration, PTA, etc.... are actually doing, getting beyond the hyper-partisan rhetoric, is really important. If you truly do care about public education, and you must if you took the time to write this letter to the editor, I'd encourage you to do what I do, dig in deeper here at home where you have the most power. See what our county is doing, see what each district is doing. Look at the actual documents which are incredibly detailed and thorough and make judgements based on those. I personally find what our (San Mateo) county and local school districts are doing to be positive.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.