Editor,
Many thanks to the San Mateo Daily Journal for printing the popular Matt Grocott column.
My hope is that Mr.Grocott is still available to the San Mateo Daily Journal during the second term of President Trump. Thanks again. He is an excellent writer.
Early prediction. Nikki Haley will be our first female president in 2024 following the current president’s second term. I predict Nikki Haley will also get re-elected to a second term.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
