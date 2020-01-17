Editor,
The recent guest perspective opposing SB 50 (“The Senate Bill 50 disaster” from the Jan. 15 edition of the Daily Journal) by former Belmont mayor Coralin Feierbach illustrates exactly why state intervention into the housing crisis is necessary.
When Feierbach began her second stint on the Belmont City Council in 2003, the median-priced home in Belmont cost 7.6 times the median income of a family of four in San Mateo County. By the time she left the council in 2013, that ratio had increased to 10.4, and in the half-decade since, it has skyrocketed to 15.
In other words, the generation of local leaders who steadfastly opposed residential development in their communities while the regional and local economy zoomed upwards created a situation where homeownership became out of reach of the middle class. Ironically, while many folks like former mayor Feierbach claimed to be defenders of open space, their opposition to infill housing on already-developed lots near jobs on the Peninsula has led to further sprawl that destroys open space elsewhere.
Although the current generation of leadership in Peninsula cities is much more attuned to reality than those of Feierbach’s time, the sad fact is that we are still a long way from solving the housing crisis here. Indeed, the number of residential building permits issued in San Mateo County, already anemic, was 49% lower in 2019 than it was in 2018. As our legislators consider housing bills this cycle, I hope they vote for the Peninsula’s future, not its past.
Mike Dunham
Burlingame
