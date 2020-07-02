Editor,
After the fury of Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast in 2005, the city of San Carlos chose to adopt the town of Pass Christian, Mississippi, not far from New Orleans, Louisiana. Their reason for doing this would was to help rebuild the city in various ways.
San Carlos sent residents from all walks of life to “The Pass” on more than one occasion. This included various San Carlos mayors, those in government, church and service club members, etc.
These various groups formed bonds and friendships which remain to this day. My wife Chris and I traveled to the Pass on more then one occasion where we made lasting relationships.
Currently, the city of San Carlos is considering a discussion concerning the creation of a sister city with a large Black population. This might easily be Pass Christian, where the groundwork has already been paved.
With a population of just over 6,000 people, roughly 27% are African American. Mississippi is the last state in the union to show the Confederate symbol on its 126 year old state flag. This may change.
If this city is not a good fit, there are plenty of other cities in the poor state of Mississippi where prejudice exists.
David Thom
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.