Editor,
Your endorsement of Councilwoman Irene O’Connell for re-election was “spot on” (“Mason, O’Connell for San Bruno Council” in the Oct. 3 edition of the Daily Journal). Her experience and active public service is what San Bruno needs. You made the right choice.
Frank Hedley
San Bruno
The letter writer is the retired police chief and city manager of San Bruno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.