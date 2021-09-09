Editor,
As a native Californian, born and raised in San Francisco, I have sadly watched our state decline over the years.
Our governor governs by executive orders, bending the law and ignoring the will of the people, and a Legislature that is complacent in allowing this to happen. Elected officials ignore the oath they took to uphold the laws of the land and the state.
Our roads, once clean and well maintained are now littered with trash and full of pot holes. It is only recently that the governor has decided to “clean up our roads.” Where have you been for the last two years Gavin? Homeless people sadly camp out under freeways on state property, living amongst piles of debris, trash and human/animal waste, dealing with rats and vermin and exposed to the elements. No one seems to be addressing this terrible situation. City streets are filthy, with trash piled up on sidewalks.
Our education system, once the envy of other states, now is in the lower ranks of education systems nationwide. Teachers and staff are woefully underpaid while administrators earn triple digit salaries. In some instances, teachers are paying for classroom supplies out of their salaries, which to me, is totally unacceptable.
Residents pay the highest utility fees, more for gasoline and are burdened with some of the highest taxes in the nation. Yes, indeed a sad state of affairs.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
