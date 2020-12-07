Editor,
This is in response to Matt Grocott’s latest contribution (sic) to our public discourse (“Events of November” column in the Dec. 1 edition of the Daily Journal).
Trump has freely accessed the judicial system. But alas, jurists (some appointed by him) aren’t finding his lack of evidence amusing. Oh, but for that pesky evidence detail. Regarding Matt’s campaign yarn, I managed a San Carlos City Council campaign where we trailed at 8 p.m. and won by 9:30 p.m. It didn’t take a miracle or fraud, just hard work. And as for judging the efficacy of a campaign by the number of super-spreader events, perhaps the celebrants were ultimately too sick to vote.
Matt and fellow ex-mayor Giuliani can scream into their pillows and stamp their feet all they want — the adult world is moving on. The eviction crisis may hit the White House very soon.
Mike Aydelott
San Carlos
