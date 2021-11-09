Editor,
Redistricting should only be done by a truly independent commission of represented citizens — not by politicians with a built-in bias. I have no preference for either plan presented by the San Mateo County’s District Lines Advisory Commission. But I believe accountability and transparency demand that the Board of Supervisors not gerrymander to suit their needs, but rather honor the committee’s diligence and community input and pick one of the two plans recommended.
Tom Huening
San Mateo
The letter writer is a former San Mateo County supervisor and sponsor of California independent redistricting initiative Proposition 119.
