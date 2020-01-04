Editor,
Wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed the column “UK conservatism and American parallels” by Student News columnist Josette Thornhill that appeared in the Daily Journal Dec. 28-29. You hit all the relevant points clarifying the parallels between Trump’s and Johnson’s conservative parties. You’re a very talented writer and along with Greta, Parkland students and other active young people will continue to give the older generation hope to turn the current tipping point for our democracy towards a restoration of the democratic values built into our Constitution by our Founding Fathers.
Now, we have to get the younger generation out to the polls next November to model change for a better future. Your article should encourage that.
Frances Nuss
San Carlos
The letter writer is a retired elementary school teacher.
