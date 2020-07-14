Editor,
I am an elementary school teacher in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District. I have taught there for 24 years and won three PTA Founders Days Awards. On Thursday, the school board voted to resume on-site learning through a hybrid schedule for elementary schools. I believe that it is not safe to do this. Oakland, San Jose and Fremont school districts decided yesterday to do remote learning in the fall. According to the San Francisco Chronicle yesterday, there was a “massive increase” in San Mateo County in new coronavirus cases since June, rising 72%. In the first nine days of July, there were 62 new cases a day as opposed to 36. According to the county health department, the city of San Mateo has 772 cases which is the highest of all the cities in the county. The New York Times says on July 10, the United States had more than 68,000 new cases, “shattering records.” Instead of running away from a wildfire, we are running toward it.
If we go back to campus, we need to require students to wear face masks at all times and extra surgical masks in case students do not bring them, face shields and N95 masks provided to staff, hand sanitizer, portable HEPA air filter devices or installation of air filters in classroom ventilation, hot running water installed in student restrooms and in classrooms, additional running water stations, paper towels in student restrooms, toilet seat covers in restrooms and outdoor space for teaching.
Rosanne Wong
Foster City
