To the author of “Party now, pay later” (letters, June 1), I note the following:

• One person’s “boondoggle” project may keep another person alive, or at least solvent.

• Welfare programs have not been shown to discourage work. The vast majority of recipients have pride and motivation.

• During a time of crisis, as we have been in, it is the government’s duty and responsibility to get us through it. Sometimes that requires a level of spending that is of concern but is necessary.

• One might consider that the motivation of these moves is to serve constituents rather than to buy votes.

• A low interest rate doesn’t just aid government borrowing and spending — it provides critical aid to businesses that have been in an existential crisis, as well as to consumers during exceedingly difficult times. I do share concern about inflation, but the data so far are from a limited sample.

• Yes, we’ll have to pay later, but I’d hardly call this a party.

Brian Wright

Belmont

