Editor,
To the author of “Party now, pay later” (letters, June 1), I note the following:
• One person’s “boondoggle” project may keep another person alive, or at least solvent.
• Welfare programs have not been shown to discourage work. The vast majority of recipients have pride and motivation.
• During a time of crisis, as we have been in, it is the government’s duty and responsibility to get us through it. Sometimes that requires a level of spending that is of concern but is necessary.
• One might consider that the motivation of these moves is to serve constituents rather than to buy votes.
• A low interest rate doesn’t just aid government borrowing and spending — it provides critical aid to businesses that have been in an existential crisis, as well as to consumers during exceedingly difficult times. I do share concern about inflation, but the data so far are from a limited sample.
• Yes, we’ll have to pay later, but I’d hardly call this a party.
Brian Wright
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.