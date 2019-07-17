Editor,
Letter writer Chuck Simmons believes government-run health care should replace all private sector health care. I can’t wait to have my medical records on 30-year-old government computers and have to wait 6 months for an appointment with a doctor’s assistant.
Private sector health care companies make a profit because they compete with each other to provide better services than any monopolistic government can. Politicians should focus on expanding better Medicaid to the poor who can’t afford Obamacare instead of plotting to take away the private health insurance most Americans want to keep.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
