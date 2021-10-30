Editor,
Mark Simon, whose Daily Journal columns I regularly read, on Oct. 28, 2021, summarized readers’ identifying their regular news sources.
I am inspired to contribute my 50 cents on the subject as well.
At Medill School of Journalism, where I spent a summer in high school, folks like Newton N. Minow (former chair of the Federal Communications Commission) taught us the importance of a free and open (objective) press.
Our household subscribes to the Daily Journal, the Chronicle and The New York Times.
My reason for writing is to express continued frustration that none of those news sources accurately covered the recall election in California earlier this year.
Even though I wrote letters to both the Daily Journal and the Chronicle (not published), I saw no change in these important papers’ reliance on the “party line,” put forth by the California and National Democratic Party (and the Associated Press).
I opposed Gov. Newsom’s recall, but was dismayed that there was no objective coverage of the Democratic replacement candidates, in case he was recalled.
At least one of those candidates ranked highly in some polls, yet only the Republican challengers were mentioned over and over again. That includes Ms. Jenner, who never polled competitively with the Democratic alternative(s).
That seemed to be sensationalizing the news, just like the network news shows do (that we no longer watch).
The Daily Journal objectively covers local news, why not state political news?
We can read the Associated Press elsewhere. We need objectivity here at home.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
