Editor,
While speaking at a campaign event this past week, impeached President Donald J. Trump spoke about the possibility of losing the election ... he stated, “I probably wouldn’t feel so good. I may have to leave the country.” If that statement isn’t motivation enough to get out and vote, I really don’t know what is.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
