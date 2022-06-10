Editor,
Right-wing extremists like to say: “We need our firearms to defend ourselves against the evils of the Federal government, which embodies the soul of Saddam Hussein, Kim Jong Un and the devil himself, all rolled into one.” They claim that the Second Amendment entitles anyone and everyone to own a firearm; however, it reads “a well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people (i.e. the individual states) to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
I’m no lawyer, but it looks to me as though you should be a member of a “well-regulated militia,” or the equivalent, in order to buy and keep any firearm, which statistics show is five to six times more likely to be used on a member of that household than on an intruder with criminal intent. Do these demented maniacs who slaughter innocents look like they belong to a well-regulated anything? I don’t see it. Do you?
Steve Herron
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.