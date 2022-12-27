Editor,

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’ s scientific breakthrough on nuclear fusion “ignition” on Dec. 5, 2022, is man’s greatest scientific discovery to date. That man has harnessed the power of the Sun so soon was both unexpected and mind boggling. Nuclear fusion has no emissions, toxic waste or risk of nuclear proliferation. It will lead to an enormous increase in world living standards with inexpensive energy because energy is bedded in the cost of every product and service.

Terence Y
Mr. Kahl – I haven’t kept up with this discovery and while I hope the results are true, before we can claim the onset of inexpensive energy, has this experiment been independently repeated with similar results? Are we “receiving” more energy than we actually put into creating it? I’ll wait until results are confirmed by someone other than our current government. For all we know, their measurements may have been based on uncalibrated instruments.

