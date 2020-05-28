Editor,
Lots of common sense in Matt Grocott’s columns. This is, of course, going to upset the haters out there who would welcome the collapse of this country simply because of their hatred of our president. This is not going to happen. Sorry haters.
Special shout out to gossip columnist Sue Lempert for taking a week off from blasting President Trump for absolutely every bad thing happening on our planet.
Thanks Mark Simon — darn good writer.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
