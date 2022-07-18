Editor,
Wow, letter writer Jorg Aadahl has put it succinctly; many of America’s recent calamities can be laid at the feet of the archaic Electoral College; a mechanism put in the Constitution by the Founding Fathers 246 years ago when news between the states traveled slowly; it was carried by the Pony Express.
Mr. Aadahl was right on in pointing out the problems of applying this old mechanism of the Electoral College to our modern world; it is so unnecessary when communication happens at the speed of life.
Additionally, the serious problem of gun violence is being enabled by the interpretation the Second Amendment. We can thank (?) the NRA for pushing this misinterpretation beyond all reason. Gun violence is similarity caused by the same type of force fitting old laws to the modern world.
Lastly, as mentioned by Mr. Aadahl, we wouldn’t have a hard-right activist Supreme Court that appears to be taking the country backwards, curtailing our liberty and freedom.
Folks, it is possible to impeach a Supreme Court Justice, and two of them have been alleged to have lied under oath! How do you spell corruption?
Cybele LoVuolo-Bhushan
Palo Alto
