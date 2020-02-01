Editor,
The hypocrisy and willful ignorance the Republicans have to display every day is mind-boggling. Letter writer Clayton Rich reminds us that Bill Clinton engaged in and lied about inappropriate sexual relations, but says nothing about the equivalent behavior from Trump (“Impeachment” in the Jan. 30 edition of the Daily Journal).
And Rich fails to point out how Bill Clinton’s misdeeds had the same national security implications as Trump withholding aid from an ally at war with our adversary.
To distract from Trump’s corruption, Clayton Rich uses the “what about” defense. If you think Biden was corrupt and should be prosecuted, then you should be happy to see Trump being prosecuted. Rich’s refusal to support the rule of law is just disgusting.
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
