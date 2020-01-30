Editor,
Sir, I would ask your readers to remember what happened to President Bill Clinton when he was impeached, if they have that long a memory. He was accused, and was obviously guilty, of lying about engaging sexually with a 21-year-old member of his staff. Guess what happened? Nothing.
Let me ask you another question: Why was Joe Biden’s son on the Board of Directors of the Ukranian Natural Gas Company when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States? Answer me that, liberal Democrats.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
