Editor,

Sir, I would ask your readers to remember what happened to President Bill Clinton when he was impeached, if they have that long a memory. He was accused, and was obviously guilty, of lying about engaging sexually with a 21-year-old member of his staff. Guess what happened? Nothing.

Let me ask you another question: Why was Joe Biden’s son on the Board of Directors of the Ukranian Natural Gas Company when Joe Biden was vice president of the United States? Answer me that, liberal Democrats.

Clayton Rich

South San Francisco

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription