Editor,
While out to get groceries, I noticed a Hobby Lobby is coming to Bridgepointe Parkway. With all the stressors in our lives right now — COVID-19, shelter in place, politics — it’s tough to worry about more, yet I feel it’s important to call out Hobby Lobby because its wrongdoings are widespread and impactful. With its move into our community, these won’t just be abstract concerns, but things that could meaningfully affect our lives.
Hobby Lobby has a long history of mistreating its employees and worsening the social fabric of our country. During shelter-in-place orders in Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin and Indiana, it refused to close stores and put hundreds of workers’ lives in danger. When forced to cease operations, it laid off those workers with no support. They’ve refused to cover contraceptive care for their female employees under their insurance (yet covered vasectomies for men), taking their case all the way to the Supreme Court.
Is this really a company we want doing business in our city? It sets a horrible precedent for the area, and were it not for shelter-in-place orders there would likely be active protests as there have been in other cities. We must remember our ethical responsibilities to one another as neighbors and citizens, even during challenging times. I urge you to contact members of the City Council (cityofsanmateo.org/166/Meet-Your-Council) and ask them to take action. Hobby Lobby is bad for all of us.
Jessie Hough
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.