Editor,
For 2021, the Daily Journal should resolve to publish less misinformation. Columnist Matt Grocott can’t do simple math, and apparently the Daily Journal can’t proofread. If I want to read poorly thought through opinion pieces, I can read The Wall Street Journal. The Daily Journal should hold itself to a higher standard.
Chuck Simmons
Redwood City
