Editor,
Jon Mays’ piece was excellent (“Leading is listening” in the Jan. 7 edition of the Daily Journal).
About 12,000 years ago, the northern and southern hemispheres were partially covered by a 3,000-foot thick ice sheet which melted without human activity, due to natural climate change caused by solar energy variation and earth axis wobble.
Caltrain electrification and Half Moon Bay electrification will not affect climate. These are the ideas of people who are either ignorant, or have an ulterior financial agenda.
Henry Schreiber
San Mateo
(1) comment
Well written, Mr. Schreiber. For folks pushing electrification it’s about the money and especially, rewarding campaign contributors.
