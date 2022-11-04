Editor,
Warren Lieberman has my full support for mayor of Belmont in the upcoming election. He has been an exceptional supporter of the downtown Belmont community, which has recently been trying to oppose the establishment of cannabis stores near our neighborhoods. He has done so much outreach with the community to truly understand our concerns, and stands up for us in the public hearings when no other councilmember would. Other councilmembers such as Stone and Mates continued to push for the establishment of cannabis stores amidst incredible opposition from the residents. Only Lieberman had enough sense to listen to the community and initiated a vote to strike this proposition off a few areas. If you care for your voice being heard, then Lieberman is the candidate to vote for.
(0) comments
